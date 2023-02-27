Meg Lanning races ahead of Ricky Ponting and MS Dhoni, reacts to Australia's 6th World T20 title

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia celebrate with the trophy

Meg Lanning is a force to reckon with as far as women's cricket is concerned. The Aussie skipper won her fifth T20 World Cup title. Lanning who guided her side to a Commonwealth Games final victory last year in Birmingham also won the 2022 edition of the ODI World Cup. On Sunday, February 26, 2022, Australia defeated South Africa by 19 runs in Newlands, Cape Town. Beth Mooney top-scored for Australia with 74 runs off 53 deliveries.

Lanning now has five ICC trophies as a skipper. She won the T20 World Cup in 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023. Lanning also guided Australia to an ODI World Cup victory in 2023. Lanning with five titles has raced past her compatriot Ricky Ponting and India's former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ricky Ponting has won two ODI World Cups (2003 and 2007) and two Champion's Trophy titles (2006 and 2009). India's MS Dhoni has won 1 T20 World (2007)Cup, 1 ODI World Cup (2011), and 1 Champion's Trophy (2013).

Lanning while reacting to Australia's current world triumph said:

It's pretty special from the group. All teams came hard at us but super proud. We felt like it was a good score but we have to bowl well. It was not as good as the semi-final. We had to put pressure on South Africa. It was about enjoying the process and do what we were doing. It was about keeping things simple when the pressure is on. Thoroughly enjoyed it. We were able to get out and see what this country has to offer. Nice to enjoy the win with this group. It's a special group. Not just the players but the support staff that put in a lot of effort. Thanks to the families, including my mom and dad who are here.

IN PICTURES | Australian women's cricket team celebrate their 6th World T20 title

Beth Mooney was adjudged the player of the match whereas Ashleigh Gardner was awarded the player of the series in the recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Latest Cricket News