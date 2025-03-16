Meg Lanning 'bitterly disappointed' after Delhi Capitals miss out on WPL title Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning took centre stage and expressed how disappointed she was after losing her third straight WPL final, as Delhi Capitals fall short of the title, losing the final to Mumbai Indians.

It was once again a day of heartbreak for Delhi Capitals women. Reaching their third consecutive WPL (Women’s Premier League) final, the side aimed to go all the way this time after losing two back-to-back finals. However, it was once again not meant to be for Meg Lanning's side.

Despite limiting Mumbai Indians to a score of 149 runs in the first innings of the game, Delhi Capitals failed to chase down the target, and eventually it was MI who defeated DC by eight runs in the final and clinched their second WPL title.

Dejected after the loss, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning took centre stage and talked about how disappointed she is alongside the entire squad. She did opine that Capitals gave it their all in the tournament but fell short on the most important day.

“We have had another good season but unfortunately we couldn't quite get over the line again tonight. Full credit to Mumbai, congratulations - you have been excellent throughout the whole season and thoroughly deserve your win, so well done. Disappointing for us, we didn't quite get it together with the bat. I thought chasing 150 was a pretty good target for us, one more partnership for a couple of overs might have given us a chance but very proud of the group. We put in a good season, had some really good moments but yeah we are all pretty disappointed,” Lanning said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Furthermore, the star skipper was asked whether they had a little too much rest before their game and if that was what cost them the final. "I am not sure, some people say Mumbai might be tired, you can't win these days. I don't think there's any right or wrong way to do it, it's about performing well on the night and Mumbai were too good for us tonight,” she said.