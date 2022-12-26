Meet Shaik Rasheed, U-19 World Cup winning player bagged by Chennai Super Kings at IPL auction

Follow us on Image Source : CSK, SHAIK RASHEED/INSTAGRAM Shaik Rasheed

In the IPL 2023 auction which was held in Kochi, the fortunes of many players changed. With a total amount of Rs 167 Crore spent by all 10 franchises, this year's auction broke all IPL records. While young players dominated the mini-auction, Shaik Rasheed who was bagged by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakhs came into the limelight.

Rasheed who has been included in Dhoni's squad for IPL 2023 was born in 2004 in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra batter helped Team India to become champions by playing a brilliant inning in the Under-19 World Cup. However. Rasheed's journey has been difficult and his father's role in the success is inspiring.

Rasheed's journey:

Rasheed's father played a very crucial role in shaping him as a player. For training, Rasheed had to travel 50 km every day and his father used to drop him off. Moreover, he lost his job because of the travel. Despite all this, his father did not give up and continued his son's training.

Rasheed's performance in the World Cup:

Shaik Rasheed and his family have faced a lot of difficulties to reach this point in his career. Due to poverty, his father couldn't even afford to buy his son a leather ball. Rasheed practiced with a synthetic ball and kept improving himself. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 during the Under-19 World Cup, but he did not give up and returned to his team in the last few matches. He scored 201 runs at an average of over 50 during the World Cup. At the same time, his innings in the final guided India to win the title.

In the upcoming season, Rasheed will want to make a debut and impress everyone with his performance.

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad:

Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande

