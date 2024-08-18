MCG to host 150th anniversary Test in 2027, Cricket Australia reveals venue allocations

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins.

The famous Melbourne Cricket Ground will continue to host the Boxing Day Tests as the venue has been locked for the next seven years. The venue will also be hosting the historic 150th anniversary Test between Australia and England in 2027.

The 150th Test will be the one-off match between the two teams who had begun Test cricket in 1877 to celebrate the 150 years of the format.

Cricket Australia has revealed the venue allocations for the men's internationals until 2030-31. Apart from MCG remaining the host of the Boxing Day Tests, the Sydney Cricket Ground has also extended its New Year's Test tradition for another seven years.

The 'G' began hosting Boxing Day Tests in 1981-82, while the SCG has been playing hosts to the New Year's Tests since 1989-90. Notably, the Adelaide Oval will be hosting the December 'Christmas Test' for the next seven years as the next Ashes match is likely to be played as a red-ball game.

Perth's West Test will start the Test season for the next three years. This means that the 2025-26 Ashes will begin at a venue other than the Gabba for the first time in over four decades.

Notably, Brisbane, which is hosting the Australia vs India Test, has been guaranteed a pre-Christmas Test next summer against England. This game will be a day-night Ashes Test.

"We are delighted to confirm long-term hosting rights which provide certainty around the locations of some fantastic cricket over the next seven years," CA CEO Nick Hockley said.

"We are confident this schedule ensures the best cricket will be played in the best venues at the right times across the country, including a fantastic mix of iconic Test matches, new blockbusters such as the West Test and Christmas Test and exciting day-night fixtures.

"Ensuring that cities across Australia get the best possible fixtures at the times they want is a challenging task but we believe this plan delivers a fantastic schedule for cricket fans.

"We are enormously grateful for the strong support of state and territory Governments and venue operators who will help us to deliver brilliant experiences across the country and maximise economic impact from these major events.

"The 150th anniversary Test match at the MCG in March 2027 will be a wonderful celebration of the pinnacle format of the game at one of the world's great sporting arenas and we can't wait to host England on that occasion," he added.