MCG curator 'shocked' after Boxing Day Ashes Test ends in two days, all eyes now on Sydney pitch The fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England ended in just two days. This has led to the MCG pitch coming under the scanner and the curator Matt Page has admitted that he was stunned and shocked to see the Test match end so early.

Melbourne:

England ended their 15-year drought in the Boxing Day Test by finally winning a Test in Australia. However, more than the win, the pitch on offer at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the fourth Ashes Test has come under the scanner, with the match ending in just two days. Ben Stokes and Steve Smith were not really pleased with the surface, with the former even stating that he wouldn't give the best feedback to the match referee.

Meanwhile, MCG pitch curator Matt Page has also admitted that he is shocked by the developments and surprised by the two-day finish. Melbourne had arguably the best pitch of the series last year during the Border Gavaskar Trophy when the match between India and Australia went down to the final session on the fifth day. However, he couldn't replicate the same this time around but is keen on coming back strongly next year.

"I was in a state of shock after the first day, to see everything that happened, 20 wickets in a day. I've never been involved in a Test match like it, and hopefully will never be involved in a Test match like it again," Page said. Notably, the Test match ended in just 142 overs, even as no team could cross the 200-run mark while 46 was the highest individual score.

"Every year is different and the margins are very small, but in the back of your mind, you're always trying to provide that contest. We're about trying to provide captivating Test cricket, that balance between bat and ball going four or five days. We've produced a Test that's been captivating, but it hasn't gone long enough and we'll take ownership of that. We'll learn from it, we'll grow, and we'll make sure that we'll get it right next year," Page added.

All eyes on Sydney pitch after Melbourne fiasco

After the pitch fiasco at the MCG, all eyes are now on the Sydney Test and the curator Adam Lewis could already be under a lot of pressure. The Test match between India and Australia at the SCG finished in just over two days last year and the venue cannot afford another early finish this time around. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg hoped that the pitch at the SCG will be a decent one so that the Aussie summer ends on a high.

"I think people in Sydney will be knowing full well the spotlight will be on them in a day or two, and I’m really hoping the SCG wicket performs well for us. It’d be a good way to finish at the SCG with a really great Test match to finish what’s been an amazing series. I know there’s been some short Tests, but it’s been an incredible series, and it’ll be remembered for a long period of time for a variety of reasons. But I’m hopeful and confident Sydney will give us a good wicket," Greenberg said.