MCC ends silence on Lord's pitch, which saw England beat New Zealand in 996 balls in first Test

New Delhi:

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) ended its silence on the controversial pitch at Lord's ground for the first Test match between New Zealand and England, which was ended in just 996 balls as the hosts won the clash on Sunday, June 7. The custodian of the laws of cricket released a statement over the pitch and was left 'naturally frustrated'.

"We recognise that the pitch for this Test has shown more variable bounce than we would have wanted," MCC said. "We hold ourselves to the highest standards and are naturally frustrated when a surface falls short of those expectations."

The MCC added that it invests in the pitches at the iconic venue and contributes to the research and technology too. "MCC invests significantly each year in the preparation of the Main Square at Lord's, as well as in research, technology and expertise aimed at producing pitches that provide a fair and consistent contest between bat and ball," it said.

MCC highlights weather challenges but focuses on improvements

The body further acknowledged the weather challenges posed while preparing the pitch for the Lord's Test but admitted that the focus remains on the improvements.

"The unusually hot and dry weather during May, followed by wetter conditions in the lead-up to the match, presented a number of challenges in preparing the pitch. However, we fully recognise the need to act quickly. We will remain fully focused on applying all aspects of pitch development and improvement as outlined in our recently published MCC Cricket Strategy 2026-29."

England make light work of New Zealand

Meanwhile, the English side registered a commanding win over New Zealand in the first of the three Tests. Defending 253, England bowled the Black caps out for just 138 to win by 115 runs. Gus Atkinson grabbed a five-wicket haul, while Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue also took two wickets each in a big win for the hosts.

The match got completed in just 996 balls, which makes it the third-shortest Test match where both teams got bowled out twice. This is only behind the England vs Australia Lord's Test of 1888, which got completed in 792 balls and the England vs South Africa Test of 1907, which was finished in 976 deliveries.