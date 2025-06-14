MCC announces major change in boundary catches rule, set to be included in ICC' playing conditions The MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) took centre stage and announced a major change in the boundary catching rule, updating their law. They also made some changes to the relay catching rule as well. The ICC will be including the same in its playing conditions this month.

New Delhi:

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) recently came forward and announced a huge change to the law relating to the catches taken near the boundary rope. With the new set of rules announced, an airborne fielder can only touch the ball once when he is beyond the boundary rope. After the first touch, the fielder will need to come inside the field to complete the catch.

It is worth noting that according to the previous rules and regulations in place, a fielder could throw the ball multiple times in the air when beyond the boundary rope, given that their feet are not touching the ground. One of the biggest reasons why the rule was modified was due to Michael Neser taking an unbelievable catch in the BBL 2023.

The updated law will be included in the ICC’s playing conditions this month, whereas the MCC will be including this law in October 2026. Interestingly, Michael Neser’s catch is not the only instance where a fielder was seen throwing the ball up multiple times in the air beyond the boundary rope. Matt Renshaw is also one of the cricketers to do so back in the BBL 2020.

MCC updates relay catch law as well

Notably, the ‘bunny hop’ catch is not the only catch where the rules were updated; the MCC has also made some changes in the relay catch rule as well. For the unversed, the relay catch is where a fielder takes a catch and throws it to a nearby teammate before the momentum takes them beyond the boundary rope.

According to the new rule, the fielder who initially touches the ball will have to be inside the field when his teammate completes the catch. Otherwise, the instance will be counted as a boundary if the fielder is unable to come back into the field before his teammate completes the catch.