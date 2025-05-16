MCA inaugurates Rohit Sharma stand at Wankhede Stadium, cricketer says ‘never dreamt of this’ The Rohit Sharma stand was officially inaugurated at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by the MCA (Maharashtra Cricket Association). Rohit joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar to have a stand named after him at the venue.

Mumbai:

Star India batter Rohit Sharma has been catching all the headlines lately, after announcing his retirement from the shortest format after winning the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma recently announced that he would be retiring from Test cricket as well.

The star batter took to his Instagram story to announce his retirement from the longest format in a decision that left the fans stunned. Rohit’s Test retirement came as a surprise for the fans, especially with India set to tour England for a five-game Test series from June 20.

To honour Rohit’s legendary career with the Indian team, the MCA (Maharashtra Cricket Association) decided to name the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 in the Wankhede Stadium as the ‘Rohit Sharma stand’. The same stand was inaugurated on May 16 as well.

Rohit Sharma, alongside his wife and many other cricketers were seen in attendance at the inauguration event at the stadium. "What is going to happen today, I have never dreamed of. As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India. No one thinks of this... For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game... I cannot express it in words... This is also special as I am still playing. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format,” Rohit Sharma said at the inauguration ceremony.