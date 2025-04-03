MCA clears rumours of Suryakumar Yadav joining Goa from Mumbai Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Abhay Hadap recently came forward and put the rumours of Suryakumar Yadav joining Goa from Mumbai to rest. There had been talks of Suryakumar Yadav wanting to change sides.

Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been the talk of the town as of late, the star batter was recently rumoured to be planning a move from Mumbai to Goa in the domestic circuit. Speculations about the same were quite heavy as they stated that Goa has been looking to bring Surya on board.

However, seeing the speculations, the MCA (Maharashtra Cricket Association) took centre stage and put the rumours to rest. The Board’s secretary Abhay Hadap came forward and opined that Suryakumar Yadav is committed to play for Mumbai.

"MCA officials have spoken with Surya this morning and can confirm that these rumors are completely baseless and untrue. Surya Kumar Yadav remains committed for Mumbai and takes immense pride in playing for Mumbai. We urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation and to support our players as they continue to contribute to Mumbai Cricket Association," he said in an official statement.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is aware of rumors circulating on social media regarding Surya Kumar Yadav’s alleged decision to move players to Goa instead of playing for Mumbai," he said.

Furthermore, Hadap talked about star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal deciding to join Goa from Mumbai. Branding the decision as surprising, the MCA secretary wished the 23-year-old the best of luck. "Yes, we have granted him the NOC. It is surprising for us, but Mumbai has enough strength. Someone else will now get a chance. We wish Yashasvi the best of luck," Hadap said.

It is interesting to note that Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Mumbai debut in the 2018-19 season and played for them until 2024-25. Speaking of Suryakumar Yadav, the star batter made his first-class debut for Mumbai in 2010, and last played in 2024-25 as well. Over the years, the batter has put in some good showing for Mumbai, and according to the MCA, he will continue to do so in the coming years.