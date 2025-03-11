Mayank Yadav set to miss first half of IPL 2025 in setback for Lucknow Super Giants: Report Mayank Yadav earned two Player of the Match awards in IPL 2024 after making jaw-dropping impacts in his injury-hit maiden season. Mayank is now set to miss the first half of the upcoming season with a back injury. The speedster last featured in a competitive match in October last year.

In a major setback for Lucknow Super Giants, tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav is all set to miss the first half of the Indian Premier League 2025, ESPNCricinfo reported. Mayank, retained by the franchise for Rs 11 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auctions, is a major doubt for the first half of IPL 2025 due to a back injury.

Mayank is on the mend from a lumbar stress injury at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and has resumed bowling. He has been undergoing rehab since injuring himself in the T20I series against Bangladesh last year.

Mayank hogged the limelight in IPL 2024 for constantly clocking speeds north of 150kph and impressive accuracy. He played four matches last season and picked seven wickets in them. The Delhi-born speedster was named the Player of the Match in his first two matches as he punched lethal blows in the fixtures against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

His season was cut short due to a side strain for which he underwent rehab and picked up a fresh injury during it. He later received an India call-up for the T20I series against Bangladesh last year in October and played in the three games in the home series. He picked up another injury and had to return to do rehab.

The report added that while the Indian Board has not given any clarity on Mayank's injury, it is understood that he has a stress-related issue in his lower back.

Mayank was initially picked for Rs 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2024. However, his value has increased multiple times after making jaw-dropping impacts in the Indian cash rich league.