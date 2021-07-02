ENG vs IND | Mayank Agarwal or KL Rahul? Wasim Jaffer picks India's opener in Shubman Gill's absence

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul

In a major blow to the Indian's chances in English conditions, Shubman Gill is likely to miss the upcoming five-Test series against the hosts owing to a shin injury. The Punjab youngster could be reportedly sidelined for at least two months after the injury's aggravation.

With Gill's opening spot up for grabs, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Hanuma Vihari have emerged as serious contenders to open the innings with Rohit Sharma. However, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels Mayank Agarwal should be given the nod.

Mayank may have had a dull outing in Australia, but Jaffer believes the Karnataka lad will grab the opportunity in England. Agarwal was dropped for the third Test against Australia as the management decided to bring in Gill at the top. Jaffer also said that Rahul could be accommodated in the middle-order.

"It will be a very big opportunity for Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul with Mayank being my first preference," Wasim Jaffer said. "He has had an excellent career so far. He was dropped after two poor outings in Australia but I am sure he will be looking forward to this opportunity," said Jaffer on his YouTube channel.

"It is a very big series of five Test matches which can make or break a cricketer's career. I feel KL Rahul can also fit somewhere in the middle-order if not as an opener," Jaffer added.

Jaffer, the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy cricket, also spoke about Gill's injury and said that it'll be a "big" blow for the youngster, given the fact that a player is judged by his performances in overseas conditions.

"It will be a big blow for India as well as Shubman Gill because as a youngster, you look forward to this kind of series to make a name for yourself. Considering that we judge a player by their overseas performance, it will be a setback for him to miss the first couple of games.

"It will be a very important series for India because we haven't won any series in England since 2007-08 though we have come close. Although Shubman Gill's injury will be a big blow, the players will look to step up and deliver," he added.