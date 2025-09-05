Mayank Agarwal joins Yorkshire for remainder of County Championship India opener Mayank Agarwal will join Yorkshire for a short-term stint in the County Championship, playing three matches from September 8. This will be his first county appearance before returning for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season.

Out-of-favour India opener Mayank Agarwal joined Yorkshire on a short-term deal for the remainder of the County Championship season. The opener will link up with the squad ahead of their match against Somerset in Taunton, starting September 8. He made himself available for three matches in total before returning to India ahead of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. This will mark Agarwal's first stint in county cricket.

The 34-year-old was recently seen in action at the Maharaja T20 Trophy, Karnataka’s flagship domestic T20 competition. Prior to that, he was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side that won their maiden Indian Premier League title in 2024. Agarwal was signed as a late replacement for the injured Devdutt Padikkal during the IPL season.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire confirmed the development on Friday, September 5, highlighting his record for India in the longest format of the game.

“The top-order batter will join up with the squad ahead of the Rothesay County Championship game against Somerset at Taunton on Monday and will remain available for the remainder of the 2025 season. Agarwal played 21 test matches for India, scoring 1488 runs at an average of 41, including four centuries, the highlight of which was a knock of 243 against Bangladesh in 2019,” the statement read.

Gavin Hamilton welcomes Agarwal

Yorkshire’s General Manager of Cricket, Gavin Hamilton, welcomed the India international for the final leg of the championship and expects the cricketer to add significant experience to the lineup.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mayank to Yorkshire – he will be a brilliant addition to the squad ahead of the final three games of the season. His record in first-class cricket is impressive and as we enter this last stage of the summer, his presence will add depth and experience to our lineup. We’re delighted to have secured his services and look forward to seeing him pull on the White Rose this month,” he said.