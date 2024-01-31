Wednesday, January 31, 2024
     
  Mayank Agarwal discharged from hospital but set to miss Karnataka's next Ranji Trophy game

Mayank Agarwal discharged from hospital but set to miss Karnataka's next Ranji Trophy game

While he was set to travel to Surat via Delhi for his state team Karnataka's next Ranji Trophy match, Mayank Agarwal had consumed a liquid which resulted in him experiencing a burning sensation in his mouth and throat. Agarwal has now been discharged from an Agartala hospital.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2024 19:42 IST
Mayank Agarwal discharged
Image Source : GETTY Mayank Agarwal.

Indian batter and Karnataka team's captain Mayank Agarwal has been discharged from an Agartala hospital on Wednesday after being admitted due to a medical emergency a day before. Agarwal had consumed a liquid, which he believed was water while being onboard with Indigo Airlines from Agartala to Surat via Delhi. The Karnataka skipper has now reached Bengaluru and will reportedly need two days of hospitalisation. 

Agarwal was part of his state team's match against Tripura in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. As his team was set to travel to Surat for the next game against Services, Agarwal consumed a liquid following which he experienced a burning sensation in his mouth and throat. His manager also filed a complaint on Mayank's behalf.

Karnataka skipper unlikely to play in next match

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Mayank is unlikely to be part of Karnataka's next Ranji Trophy match against Services in Surat. The report adds that he will need two days of hospitalisation which will make him unavailable for the match that begins on February 2. Agarwal will visit a hospital in his city for more investigation.

