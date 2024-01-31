Mayank Agarwal discharged from hospital but set to miss Karnataka's next Ranji Trophy game

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mayank Agarwal.

Indian batter and Karnataka team's captain Mayank Agarwal has been discharged from an Agartala hospital on Wednesday after being admitted due to a medical emergency a day before. Agarwal had consumed a liquid, which he believed was water while being onboard with Indigo Airlines from Agartala to Surat via Delhi. The Karnataka skipper has now reached Bengaluru and will reportedly need two days of hospitalisation.

Agarwal was part of his state team's match against Tripura in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. As his team was set to travel to Surat for the next game against Services, Agarwal consumed a liquid following which he experienced a burning sensation in his mouth and throat. His manager also filed a complaint on Mayank's behalf.

Karnataka skipper unlikely to play in next match

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Mayank is unlikely to be part of Karnataka's next Ranji Trophy match against Services in Surat. The report adds that he will need two days of hospitalisation which will make him unavailable for the match that begins on February 2. Agarwal will visit a hospital in his city for more investigation.