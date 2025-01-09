'May or may not be true...': Yuzvendra Chahal drops cryptic post amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dhanashree Verma with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal posted another message for the fans amid his ongoing rumours of divorce with his wife Dhanashree Verma. The star Indian cricketer highlighted his commitment to dedication and hard work and said that the ongoing social media speculations 'may or may not be true'.

The 34-year-old spinner didn't confirm or dismiss the ongoing rumours and requested everyone to not indulge in 'these speculations'. However, Chahal also talked about the unfinished journey and highlighted the words OVER and OVERS to add fuel to the rumours.

"I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far," Chahal wrote in his Instagram story on Thursday. "But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true.

"As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy. Love all."

