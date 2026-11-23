Manchester United’s subpar run of form continued in the Premier League; with new manager Mauricio Pochettino coming in, United took on Liverpool at Anfield on November 22nd, and Liverpool handed the side a 4-0 defeat. It is worth noting that this was the worst start for Manchester United to his job as the manager for 100 years, as the side played subpar football once more.

With the loss, Manchester United now sit in 19th place in the standings with one win, five draws, and five losses in the 11 matches that the side has played so far. The side are struggling and are in a relegation battle now, with Pochettino having quite the task ahead of him.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino took centre stage and opened up on his side’s performance and reflected on how he got the reality check about the team and what changes they will look to make going forward.

"What I learned from my players [today] is that they like to fight. They are committed with the team, with the club, and of course they want to win games. Today we made an unbelievable effort. Today was a test. After eight minutes, 10 men, red card, concede the goal in this action. Do you think that is easy?” Pochettino said after the game.

"Even the best team in the world playing like this in this situation, in our circumstance, maybe concede the four goals or maybe more,” he added.

Pochettino reflected on the mistakes made by his side

Furthermore, Pochettino opined that his side was punished and Liverpool were not when they made mistakes in the game, and that proved to be a key factor in deciding the result of the clash.

"If you go a minute and a half before, [Jeremy[ Jacquet and [Bryan] Mbeumo and compare it. Yes, it's painful because it's 4-0. But for us to play 80 minutes with 10 men is unfair. We need to be critical but the action of Liverpool [player] was also a mistake, no? But we were punished and they were not. That is the truth,” Pochettino said.

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