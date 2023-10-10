Mauka-Mauka for Sri Lanka! Pakistan's astounding record in danger as Asian Giants collide in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka and Pakistan cricket players

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are facing each other in the 8th match of the ICC World Cup 2023. The two Asian giants lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the second double-header of the tournament on Tuesday. The two giants share a rich tradition of cricket and have displayed some fascinating games in recent times.

The Lankans have got the better of Pakistan in the previous two Asia Cups, where they have outclassed the Men in Green in nail-biting affairs. However, the situation does not remain in the Lankan Lions' favour in the ODI World Cup. The 1996 World Champions have not won a single match against the 1992 World Cup winners in the 50-over marquee tournament. The two have faced each other 8 times, where the Men in Green have registered 7 wins, while one match was abandoned which came in 2019 itself.

The record would mean two extremely different goals for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the 2023 clash. While the Babar Azam-led side is playing to keep its record intact, Dasun Shanaka's men would look to salvage themselves from further embarrassment.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head in ODI World Cups

1975 - Pakistan won by 192 runs

1983 - Pakistan won by 50 runs

1983 - Pakistan won by 11 runs

1987 - Pakistan won by 15 runs

1987 - Pakistan won by 113 runs

1992 - Pakistan won by 4 wickets

2011 - Pakistan won 11 runs

2019 - Match abandoned

Pakistan's record against Sri Lanka is similar to what India's record is with Pakistan. The Men in Blue have beaten their arch-rivals Pakistan in all the seven ODI World Cup outings from 1992 onwards. The two arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet each other in their 8th clash on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

