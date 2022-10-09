AUS vs ENG: Matthew Wade faces criticism after controversial incident, Know Details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER England vs Australia

In the first game of the three-match T20I series, England defeated Australia by eight runs. Batting first, England scored 208 runs for the loss of six wickets. On the other hand, Australia managed to score only 200 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. After an incident that took place during the match, Australia's wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade was criticized.

During Australia's innings in this match, Matthew Wade allegedly stopped England bowler Mark Wood from taking a catch on his own shot. In the 17th over, Wade played a shot and the ball went very high in the air. Wood had a chance of catching the ball but couldn't do it. As Wood ran to catch the ball, Wade was seen putting his hand in front of him.

Wood and England captain Jos Buttler looked furious and they appealed for Wade's dismissal. The umpires had a discussion but he was given not out. England players were very unhappy with the decision.

What happened in the match?

Coming to bat first, England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales thrashed Australia's bowlers. Both the batsmen shared a partnership of 132 runs for the first wicket in 11.2 overs. At one time it seemed that England's team would score 250 runs in this match. But Nathan Ellis took the wicket of Jos who scored 68 runs off 32 balls. After Butler's wicket, Alex Hales started to hit aggressively. But apart from these two openers, none of the team's batsmen could do anything special and England's team could only score 208 runs. Hales scored 84 runs off 51 balls.

Chasing 208 runs, Australia did not have a good start and in the second over, Australia's opening batsman Cameron Green was dismissed for one run. After that, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh took over the innings. Aaron Finch also got out soon after the dismissal of Mitchell Marsh. Warner scored 73 runs in 44 balls. In the end, Matthew Wade once again raised hopes of victory for Australia. But after his dismissal, Australia lost the match by eight runs. Alex Hales was named the man of the match for his brilliant innings.

