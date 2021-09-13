Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander join Pakistan's coaching staff ahead of T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday added former Australia, cricketer Matthew Hayden and former South African pacer Vernon Philander to the coaching staff ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup said the board's newly-elected chairman Ramiz Raja during a press conference.

Hayden and Philander will replace the pair of Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis who resigned earlier this month.

Speaking on Hayden, Raja said: “The Australian can bring some aggression into the team. He has experience of World Cups and was a world-class player himself. Having an Australian in the dressing room will be of great benefit for us.”

And on Philander, he said, “I know him well, he understands the nuances of bowling and he has a great record in Australia.”

More to follow...