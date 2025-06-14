Matthew Hayden slams 'defensive effort' of Australia in WTC final against South Africa Former cricketer Matthew Hayden slammed Australia for their defensive effort in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. He noted that after picking up two wickets in the fourth innings, Australia didn't close in and put more pressure on the Proteas.

London:

Former Australia international Matthew Hayden wasn’t impressed with Pat Cummins’ leadership in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at the Lord’s. Defending 282 runs in the fourth innings, Australia picked up two quick wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder, but they failed to capitalise on that. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma took control of the ship and bailed the Proteas out of trouble.

Markram scored a scintillating century, while captain Bavuma battled through pain and scored 66 runs. Speaking on Australia’s plans, Hayden noted that Cummins could have set up a more attacking field set to put pressure on Bavuma when he arrived on the crease. He believes that had South Africa been three down at that stage, they could have succumbed under pressure.

“You know, this defensive effort here from Australia, it was all about how they were going to take wickets and how they were going to do that early," said former Australia opener Matthew Hayden at the end of play on Friday.

“You know, when they got through to Mulder, they got through Rickelton, and they had to put at that point pressure on Bavuma. They had to put those catching cover areas, had to be less defensive, more attacking. Can you imagine if those first couple of balls had been chipped up? South Africa now it's three down. Australia got control of the match. So for me, that was a trick,” he added.

Dale Steyn echoed same sentiment

South Africa legend Dale Steyn also believes that Australia gave plenty of room to the Proteas batters. He noted that the fielders, particularly in the slip cordon, weren’t in the right places and that might cost Australia the championship.

“So on days like this, when the ball is not travelling and it's not making its way to the slips, you have to have those guys in those kinds of catching positions,” Steyn said.