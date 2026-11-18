New Delhi:

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden has called on Cricket Australia to provide clearer answers over the 2018 ball-tampering controversy. He warned that the passage of time has not erased the concerns surrounding the scandal, especially after Usman Khawaja’s fresh allegations in his autobiography, Sabr.

Speaking on JioStar's 'Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate', Hayden said the renewed discussion was significant because questions surrounding accountability and the credibility of Australian cricket remained unresolved.

The controversy dates back to the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018, when Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft received bans from Cricket Australia for their involvement in the ball-tampering incident.

Khawaja has since alleged that awareness of sandpaper being used on the ball extended beyond the three players who faced punishment. He also claimed that Australia had employed the tactic during the preceding Test in Port Elizabeth.

David Warner subsequently supported Khawaja's version of events, while current Australia captain Pat Cummins strongly rejected the allegations, describing them as “complete and utter nonsense”.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Bancroft made a startling remark, claiming that everyone in the Australian team was aware and he was in constant touch with the pacers and keeper Tim Paine, who were also giving him feedback.

Supporters really deserve clear answers: Hayden

Hayden said the conflicting accounts had brought the issue of trust back into focus, adding that Australian cricket supporters should not be left without explanations.

“The fundamental question here is: what was damaged, and why is it relevant? And it's as simple as this: it's because when integrity is broken, trust then gets damaged, and all of these new accounts have just reopened the questions of accountability. So supporters, in my opinion, really deserve clear answers. Eight years passing doesn't automatically resolve the hurt or the disagreement,” Hayden said.

The former Australia batter also avoided endorsing either side of the disagreement. He pointed out that there was a difference between personally witnessing an incident and forming an opinion about the knowledge of others. However, he acknowledged the importance of considering both accounts while making it clear that he was not in the dressing room when the events unfolded.

“So when it comes to the account itself, I don't really necessarily want to take sides here. I take Usman's account seriously. I take Pat's denial seriously. And because I wasn't in that dressing room, we need to distinguish what someone's personally witnessed from what they actually believe others knew. And I can, however, condemn what has happened without pretending that I can settle every dispute over the facts,” he added.

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