Matthew Breetzke replicates Navjot Singh Sidhu's 38-year-old ODI record with fifty vs Australia

Matthew Breetzke notched up his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in the fourth ODI of his career in the ongoing series against Australia. He is currently enjoying batting in ODI cricket and has taken to it like a fish to water. In the process, the 26-year-old has also replicated India's Navjot Singh Sidhu's 38-year-old record in the 50-over format of registering fifty-plus scores in the first four ODI innings of his career. At the same time, Matthew Breetzke is the first-ever player to notch up fifty-plus scores in his first four ODIs. Sidhu didn't get to bat in the third ODI of his career.
Breetzke made his ODI debut earlier this year in February and smashed 150 runs against New Zealand, the most by any player in the history of the format. He then followed it up with an 83-run knock against Pakistan and also continued in the same vein in the first two matches of the ongoing ODI series against Australia.
As for Sidhu, he achieved the massive feat during the 1987 World Cup, scoring 73 vs Australia, 75 vs New Zealand, 51 vs Australia and 55 vs Zimbabwe in his first four innings in One-Day International cricket.
Comparing Matthew Breetzke and Navjot Singh Sidhu's performance in first four ODI innings
|Players
|Navjot Singh Sidhu (India)
|73 vs Australia
|75 vs New Zealand
|51 vs Australia
|55 vs Zimbabwe
|Matthew Breetzke (South Africa)
|150 vs New Zealand
|83 vs Pakistan
|57 vs Australia
|59* vs Australia
South Africa aiming series win vs Australia
As for the second ODI, South Africa have a chance to seal the series, having won the opening game by 98 runs. They opted to bat after winning the toss in the ongoing clash in Mackay and will be keen on posting a score close to 300 runs yet again, just like they did in the first ODI.
Playing XIs
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
