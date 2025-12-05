Matthew Breetzke highlights South Africa's batting depth ahead of series finale against India in Visakhapatnam South Africa enter the Visakhapatnam decider boosted by their Raipur win and Matthew Breetzke’s form, while India seek to regain control at home. With the series tied, both sides prepare for a high-stakes ODI that will determine the direction of the tour.

Visakhapatnam:

South Africa and India arrive in Visakhapatnam with the ODI series finely balanced, and the visitors carry into the decider a growing belief built on recent performances and a clearly defined batting blueprint. Their victory in Raipur, which levelled the contest, combined with Matthew Breetzke’s steady run of form, has reinforced a sense of readiness for the final confrontation.

At their media interaction on the eve of the match, Breetzke outlined how the squad views the occasion and why they feel equipped to confront India’s renewed drive to reclaim control on home soil.

“We’re going to have to play good cricket against a really good side. We know that they're going to be really hungry to win. It’s a must-win game, so it’s going to be a really good contest. We’ve got a nice balance in our side with proper batters, and then you’ve got powerhouses like Brevis, Jansen and Bosch who can change the game on its head. We complement each other really well, and there’s a lot of confidence in the batting group,” Breeze said in the pre-match press conference.

“It gives you confidence as top-order batters, knowing you have Jansen and Bosch at the bottom. The top four can take a little more time because you know you’ve got that explosive power at the back end,” he added.

Breetzke’s form and Proteas’ comeback

Breetzke’s contributions in the first two matches have supplied practical proof of the assurance he describes. He arrived in the series surrounded by anticipation and has delivered with two composed efforts: a 72 in Ranchi followed by a 68 during the 359-run pursuit in Raipur. Both innings demonstrated an ability to adapt to situations and stabilise South Africa’s front end when required.

The broader storyline of the series gives the final ODI additional weight. India established the initial advantage through a century from Virat Kohli and a decisive spell from Kuldeep Yadav. The momentum shifted in Raipur, where South Africa’s record-equalling chase, aided by dew influencing India’s bowling threat, pushed the contest into a winner-takes-all scenario.

Visakhapatnam now becomes the setting in which both sides attempt to impose themselves on a tour that has already swung sharply. India’s historical strength at home, paired with the fact that they have not dropped both Test and ODI segments of a home series since 1986–87, forms the backdrop to a decisive match that will test South Africa’s confidence and India’s response under pressure.