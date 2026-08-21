Matt Renshaw returns as Australia name playing XI for second Bangladesh Test in Mackay

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the second and final Test of the ongoing series between Australia and Bangladesh. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, from August 22nd, and ahead of the clash, Cricket Australia took centre stage and announced its playing XI for the game.

In a bowling attack mostly consisting of seamers, Australia decided to include spinner Nathan Lyon in the playing XI, with batter Matthew Renshaw being a new inclusion in the XI and the only change from the first Test of the series.

Having played 14 Test matches for Australia, Renshaw played his last game in the longest format back in 2023, when he batted in the middle order against the Indian team. However, it looks like he will be opening for Australia as the side takes on Bangladesh for the second Test.

For the first Test of the series, it was Bangladesh who managed to come out on top. The side registered a historic win as they defeated Australia in Darwin, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming clash.

Cummins opened up on potential squad composition ahead of the second Test

Shortly after the conclusion of the first Test, Australia skipper Pat Cummins took centre stage and talked about the potential squad composition for Australia in the game and opened up on how they could use a spinner in the XI or not.

"Trying to give it another day to see whether it's four quicks or a spinners. A lot of people jump to say that, 'You have to win everything' – and obviously we hope we do. Particularly home Test matches, we pride ourselves on winning as many as we can,” Cummins was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

"We were nowhere near our best. But I think Bangladesh played really well. They're a really good cricket team. Looked like it kind of got better to bat on the longer the game went on, but it's a couple of years ago,” he added.

Australia XI for second Test: Matthew Renshaw, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

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