Matt Henry topples Pat Cummins to achieve career-best ratings in latest ICC Test rankings New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry is in the form of his life. He picked up as many as 16 wickets in the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe and has jumped to his career-best ranking in the latest update. Here are the updated ICC Test rankings:

New Delhi:

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry has achieved career-best ratings in the latest ICC Test rankings, updated on Wednesday (August 13). He toppled the Australia skipper Pat Cummins to jump to third place among the bowlers after the player of the series performance in the two-match series against Zimbabwe away from home.

Henry returned with 16 wickets in two Test matches at a superb average of 9.13 and also picked up two five-wicket hauls in four innings. Henry now boasts of 846 rating points, only five fewer than the second-placed Kagiso Rabada of South Africa. Cummins hasn't played any Test since the end of the West Indies series and has slipped to fourth place with 838 rating points to his name.

Jasprit Bumrah continues to be on top of the rankings among bowlers in the longest format of the game with 889 points to his credit. Bumrah was recently involved in the five-match Test series against England and played three of them while picking up 14 wickets.

ICC Test rankings for bowlers

Rank Player Rating Points 1 Jasprit Bumrah 889 2 Kagiso Rabada 851 3 Matt Henry 846 4 Pat Cummins 838 5 Josh Hazlewood 815

No change in ICC Test batting rankings among top 10

Meanwhile, there is no change in the ICC Test rankings for the batter, with Joe Root continuing his reign at the top. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant are the two Indian batters in the top 10 at fifth and eighth places, respectively. Sean Williams, the Zimbabwe veteran, managed to score only 71 runs in four innings at an average of 17.75 and has slipped two places to 17th in the rankings with 675 rating points to his name.

