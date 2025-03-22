Matt Henry ruled out of New Zealand's T20I series against Pakistan Matt Henry had injured his shoulder during New Zealand's semifinal fixture in the Champions Trophy 2025 against South Africa. Henry had missed the final against India and has now been ruled out of the remainder of the series against Pakistan after being in the squad for the final two matches.

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Pakistan as he continues his rehabilitation from the shoulder injury that he picked during the Champions Trophy 2025.

Henry injured his shoulder in New Zealand's semifinal fixture against South Africa in the Champions Trophy while attempting to take a catch; however, he returned to bowl two overs later in the match.

Henry was named in the T20I squad for the Pakistan series for the last two matches only, however, the New Zealand Cricket confirmed that he will take no further part in the series.

"Blackcaps pace-bowler Matt Henry has been ruled out of the remainder of the KFC T20I series against Pakistan as he continues his injury rehabilitation programme," NZC said in a statement.

Pacer Zak Foulkes has been retained in the squad for the final two games in Henry's place. Meanwhile, Will O'Rourke, who was called for the opening three matches, has been retained for the final two games too as Kyle Jamieson will not be part of those matches.

"Will O’Rourke, who was originally listed for the opening three games, has instead joined the T20I squad for the final two matches in place of Kyle Jamieson," NZC added.

New Zealand lead the five-match series against the Men in Green 2-1. Pakistan made a thumping comeback in the third match to stay alive in the series. They created the world record for the fastest 200-plus chase in T20Is as they gunned down New Zealand's 205 in 16 overs with nine wickets in hand. The previous record belonged to South Africa, who had chased 206 in 17.4 overs.

Hasan Nawaz was the star for the Pakistan side as he slammed the fastest ton by a Pakistan player in T20I cricket. His maiden hundred came off just 44 balls which saw him break Babar Azam's record of a 49-ball ton. Nawaz went unbeaten on 105 from 45 balls, while captain Salman Ali Agha also slammed 51 from 31 balls in the run-chase. For New Zealand, Mark Chapman had earlier slammed 94 as he helped the team set up the massive score, which wasn't enough.