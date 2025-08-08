Matt Henry replaces Chris Woakes in Welsh Fire squad for remainder of The Hundred Chris Woakes suffered a shoulder dislocation during the fifth Test against India when he dived to save a run on Day 1 of the Test. He was ruled out of the Oval Test and has also been ruled out of the remainder of the Hundred.

New Delhi:

New Zealand bowler Matt Henry has replaced the injured Chris Woakes in the Welsh Fire squad for the remainder of the Hundred after the England all-rounder had picked up a shoulder injury during the series against India.

Woakes had suffered a shoulder dislocation during Day 1 of the fifth Test against India at the Oval. He dived on his shoulder while trying to save a run. Woakes did not come out to bat in the first innings and was ruled out of the Test due to the blow. However, Woakes bravely walked out to bat in the second innings when England were nine down in the hunt for the win.

Woakes joined Gus Atkinson when England were nine down and were 17 runs away from chasing down 374 in what would have been a series win. He walked out to bat with a sling on his shoulder as Atkinson shielded him.

Meanwhile, the Indians registered a historic win as Mohammed Siraj cleaned Atkinson when the Three Lions were seven runs away from a win. Woakes did not bat but put in the efforts while running between the wickets.

He opened up on his heroics. "Yeah, I’m alright. I’ve been better, but it’s great to be here - thanks for having me," Woakes said during a Sky Cricket interview.

"It’s been a tough week with a few emotional ups and downs, but I’m glad to be here. My arm’s still in a sling, so I’m working on the recovery and waiting to know the full extent of the damage. All good otherwise."

Meanwhile, Henry will join the Welsh Fire squad after New Zealand's second Test against Zimbabwe, which is due to end on August 11. The speedster will be available from Welsh's clash against Manchester Originals on August 13.

Henry has featured in eight matches in the tournament for Fire before and has taken 11 wickets. Woakes was ruled out of the tournament due to his shoulder injury.