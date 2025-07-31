Matt Henry registers best Test figures for New Zealand in Zimbabwe, goes past Mills on all-time Kiwi list Matt Henry, the all-format superstar for New Zealand with the ball, was at it again as the Kiwi pacer dismantled the Zimbabwe batting line-up on the first day of the Test series opener, registering figures of 6/39. New Zealand had chopped off the deficit to 57 from 149 by the stumps.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

It was a Matt Henry show through and through as New Zealand dominated the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Wednesday, July 30. New Zealand knocked off 92 runs off the trail by the end of the first day's play, with just 57 more left, led by Devon Conway's unbeaten half-century but the day belonged to Matt Henry, the all-format workhorse for the Black Caps, who registered his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests.

Henry's 6/39 were the best figures for a New Zealand bowler in Tests in Zimbabwe as he bettered Neil Wagner's 6/41, nine years ago. Six wickets also helped Henry jump over former Kiwi pacer Kyle Mills (327) on the overall list of wicket-takers for the Black Caps across formats. The 33-year-old is now the sixth-leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in international cricket after Tim Southee (776), Daniel Vettori (696), Trent Boult (611), Sir Richard Hadlee (589) and Chris Cairns (419).

Henry, who was coming off a Player of the Series award from the tri-series, was on his mark from his first ball after Zimbabwe opted to bat in chilly Bulawayo. Henry had both the openers dismissed in his first four overs, before he returned to take his third at the stroke of lunch.

Nathan Smith got a couple after lunch, before Henry ran through the middle and lower order of Zimbabwe to finish off with his second-best figures in Test cricket.

The first Test marked the Test captaincy debut for Mitchell Santner, who has settled into the white-ball role rather successfully, having taken New Zealand to the Champions Trophy final earlier this year and the T20I tri-series win recently. New Zealand would want to overhaul the deficit and take a handsome enough lead to bat just once while Zimbabwe aim for an improved show with the ball.