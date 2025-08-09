Matt Henry on course to break Dennis Lillee, Waqar Younis' world record in Test cricket New Zealand pacer Matt Henry is set to break Dennis Lillee and Waqar Younis' world record for the longest wicket-taking streak in Test cricket. Currently, he is tied with Kagiso Rabada. Henry can break the record in the three-match Test series against West Indies.

Hamilton (New Zealand):

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry is closing in on a remarkable milestone, with a chance to break the world record for the longest wicket-taking streak in Test innings among pacers. The current record is held jointly by Australia’s Dennis Lillee and Pakistan’s Waqar Younis, standing at 41 consecutive innings with at least one wicket.

Henry extended his own streak to 38 innings after dismissing Brian Bennett in the second innings of the second Test against Zimbabwe, leaving him just three innings shy of equaling the record.

With New Zealand set for a break from Test cricket, the focus now shifts to December, when they are scheduled to play a three-match Test series against the West Indies. If selected, Henry will have a golden opportunity to match and potentially surpass the legendary feats of Lillee and Younis.

Longest wicket-taking streak in Tests among pacers (No. of innings)

Longest streak Pacaer 41 Dennis Lillee 41 Waqar Younis 38 Matt Henry 38 Kagiso Rabada

Henry holds the record among New Zealand players

Henry is five innings clear of Tim Southee when it comes to the longest streak of taking wickets in Test cricket. The former New Zealand captain picked up wickets in 33 consecutive innings, while Shane Bond had 32. Henry already surpassed them and will eye the world record now.

Meanwhile, in the second Test against Zimbabwe, he once again rose to the occasion, clinching a five-wicket haul in the first innings and two more in the second. Courtesy of his phenomenal performance in both the Test matches, the 33-year-old was adjudged Player of the Series. After receiving the award, Henry lauded his teammates, stating that everyone complements each other well.

“It has been a great series, it is a great way to sign off from here. As a group, we wanted to capitalise with the new ball. The skill set we have as a group, everyone complements each other. (On the debutants) Never easy to be playing your first Test, but the way the guys are coming in and backing their skill set has been amazing to see,” Henry said.