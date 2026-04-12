Matheesha Pathirana set to join KKR after being granted NOC by Sri Lanka Cricket

New Delhi:

In a major development for Kolkata Knight Riders, the side’s marquee pacer, Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana, is all set to join the side after he was handed an NOC by SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket). Pathirana has cleared the mandatory fitness test and will soon be linking up with KKR in the IPL 2026.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Pathirana has sufficiently recovered from his injuries and will join the KKR camp on April 17. He will be available for selection for KKR’s clash against table topper Rajasthan Royals on April 19.

It is worth noting that the Sri Lanka pacer was roped in by KKR at the auction for Rs 18 crore. He was expected to miss the early stages of the tournament after he had picked up a calf strain during the T20 World Cup 2026.

Previously, Pathirana had not appeared for the fitness test on April 6, but now has cleared the test and will look to boost KKR’s lineup significantly.

KKR yet to register first points on the table

Speaking of Kolkata Knight Riders’ performance, the three-time champions are yet to win their first game of the season. With four matches played, the side has lost three matches, and one game has produced no result due to rain playing spoilsport.

With one point to their name, KKR sit at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table, dropping even behind Chennai Super Kings, who registered their first win after defeating Delhi Capitals on April 11.

With the inclusion of Pathirana, it could be interesting to see how Kolkata Knight Riders' squad improves and if they are able to register their first win of the season as they gear up to take on Chennai Super Kings next on April 14.

Also Read: