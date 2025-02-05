Match officials confirmed for Champions Trophy 2025

Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
The ICC recently came forward and announced the list of match officials for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The likes of Richard Kettleborough, Chris Gaffaney, and many more feature in the panel.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar New Delhi Published : Feb 05, 2025 17:11 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 17:11 IST
ICC umpires
Image Source : GETTY ICC umpires

The stage is set for the latest edition of the Champions Trophy 2025. Eight sides will go head-to-head in a bid to get their hands on the coveted title. Ahead of the marquee event, the ICC (International Cricket Council) came forward and announced the team of match officials for the competition. 

A panel of 15 match officials has been decided for the tournament set to be held in Pakistan and in the UAE. It will be held from 19 February to 9 March and will take place across four venues: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan, and Dubai in the UAE.

The panel consisting of 12 umpires will feature six returning officials from the 2017 edition. The likes of Richard Kettleborough, Chris Gaffaney, Kumar Dharmasena, Richard Illingworth, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, and many more are part of the team. It is also interesting to note that the panel of match referees will be led by David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle, and Andrew Pycroft who are all esteemed members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The ICC senior manager of Umpires and Referees, Sean Easey, came forward and expressed his delight over the panel of officials that was selected for the Champions Trophy 2025. “We are pleased to announce this highly credentialed team of match officials for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. Their collective expertise and experience will be invaluable in ensuring the tournament runs smoothly,” Easey was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“We always strive to appoint the most deserving officials for such prestigious events, and we are confident that this group will do an outstanding job in both Pakistan and the UAE. We wish them all the best for a memorable tournament.” He added.

Match Officials: Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson.

Match Referees: David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft.

