Match officials announced for Champions Trophy 2025 final between India-New Zealand The ICC took centre stage and announced the team of match officials who would be present in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The stage is set for the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India will be taking on New Zealand in the summit clash of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. Ahead of the high-octane clash, the ICC took centre stage and announced the team of match officials who will be present for the final.

It is worth noting that Paul Reiffel & Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires in the final. Joel Wilson and Kumar Dharmasena will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively. Alongside Ranjan Madugalle, who will be the match referee.

Notably, Reiffel was one of the umpires in the South Africa-New Zealand semi-final in Lahore, where Illingworth was present in the first semi-final between India and Australia. With a heavily experienced lineup of match officials, the ICC seems to have covered all bases as fans gear up for the summit clash of the marquee event.

As for the match, interestingly, the Indian team will be coming in to the final unbeaten. The Men in Blue defeated the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the group stage of the tournament. Furthermore, the side put in an exceptional performance in the 1st semi-final of the tournament against Australia, booking their place in the final.

On the other hand, New Zealand came into the knockout stages after losing just one game in the group stage, and that loss came against the Indian team as well. However, despite losing their previous game, the Black Caps made a formidable recovery in the knockout stages, defeating South Africa and making it to the final.

However, they once again will lock horns against India in the summit clash, and the Mitchell Santner-led side will be hoping for an improved performance. Considering India’s form, many have deemed them as the favourites to win the tournament, but the Black Caps will in no capacity be underestimated.