Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turns 49; Twitter gets flooded with birthday wishes

Sachin Tendulkar turns 49

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 today. He will be spending the day with his IPL team Mumbai Indians. The squad which is in bio-bubble will compete against Lucknow Super Giants, today with a hope for their maiden victory this season.

Former India captain was born on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai. He made his cricket debut at the age of 16. He retired from his career as the leading run-getter in international cricket, with 34,357 runs across formats, 15,921 in 200 Tests, 18426 in 463 ODIs and 10 in 1 T20 international.

In his two decades of career, Sachin has played many record-breaking innings. He played his last match in November 2013 when India hosted West Indies in a Test series. He has also made a record six World Cup appearances with being on the winning side in his last World Cup in the year 2011.

Twitter got flooded with wishes for the legendary player.

