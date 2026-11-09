Marnus Labuschagne not in Australia's plans for New Zealand Test series, George Bailey explains reason

New Delhi:

Marnus Labuschagne is not in Australia’s plans for the upcoming four-match Test series against New Zealand. The selectors, led by George Bailey, want the Queensland batter to instead focus on domestic cricket to rebuild his form and case for a Test recall.

Meanwhile, Australia are set to announce the 14-member squad after the fourth Sheffield Shield fixtures, which begins on Wednesday. Ahead of that, Bailey said the selectors wanted to remove uncertainty surrounding Labuschagne's position before he returned to Queensland duties as captain.

“We won't be considering Marn for selection certainly for that first Test, but [also] for the New Zealand series. And the reason I just wanted to clear that up today is I think there's going to be or has been a lot of speculation around his place in the team. So I think this gives him a little bit of space and clears up a bit of conjecture as we work through the next round of Shield cricket, and we'll pick the rest of that squad at the end of the completion of round four of Sheffield Shield,” Bailey said.

Marnus Labuschagne’s struggle

Labuschagne has struggled to translate his established Test reputation into consistent performances since returning to the Australian side for the previous Ashes campaign. Across his last ten Tests, he has managed an average of 23.66, with only one half-century in 16 innings. His last Test century came during the fourth match of the 2023 Ashes series against England.

Despite the setback, Bailey indicated that the door remained open for a future return, including Australia's tours of India and England next year.

"It's still possible, absolutely. And I think we all know how good and how effective Marnus can be at his best. But that performance hasn't been there. I think he's missed some opportunities, some promising starts in Darwin [against Bangladesh] and even in South Africa as well to go on and get a big score that we'd like and would have liked for some time and that just hasn't happened. I don't think we've ever ruled anyone out permanently to ever not be selected again, and that's no different in this,” Bailey said.

Australia's preparations for New Zealand will also depend on player availability. Steven Smith is expected to return for Queensland's Shield fixture against New South Wales from November 22, subject to medical clearance following his neck injury.

Michael Neser, Matt Kuhnemann, Beau Webster and Nathan Lyon are available for round four. Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green and Josh Inglis are expected to feature in round five.

Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will miss the remaining Shield opportunities before the series. Scott Boland's availability for round five has yet to be confirmed.

Also Read:

New Test captain Kusal Mendis confident of Sri Lanka's batting strength ahead of Pakistan series