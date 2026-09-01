Marnus Labuschagne dropped as Australia announce squads for South Africa, Zimbabwe series

New Delhi:

Marnus Labuschagne has been left out of Australia’s ODI squad for the six-match tour of Zimbabwe and South Africa. His poor showing in the Test series against Bangladesh and a difficult period in limited-overs cricket resulted in the team management considering other options as the ODI World Cup is drawing closer.

Earlier in the year, the star batter struggled to make an impact in Australia’s tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh in June. He did score unbeaten 55 in the second match against Bangladesh after being shifted down the batting order, but it didn’t help the cricketer retain his spot.

Now, his absence from the ODI group follows the returns of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, while Australia have also continued to invest in younger players. Joel Davies, an allrounder from New South Wales, could make his ODI debut after impressing during the T20I series against Bangladesh, while southpaw Ollie Peake has also retained his place.

Pat Cummins returns to ODI team

Australia will use the ODI programme as part of their preparations for next year’s World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The six fixtures will also give opportunities to several players being considered for longer-term roles. For the same reason, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have been called up for the South Africa leg, while Josh Hazlewood will play across both series.

Cummins, in the meantime, will take over the captaincy in the South Africa series. In his absence, Marsh will be leading the team in Zimbabwe and if Cummins take a break during the Proteas tour.

Spencer Joshson returns to ODIs

The pace group has been strengthened by Spencer Johnson and Billy Stanlake. Johnson returns to ODI cricket after his most recent appearance in the format in early 2025, following an extended injury absence. Stanlake was part of the Pakistan tour and returned to international cricket in Rawalpindi after more than seven years away, but finished that appearance without a wicket.

Australia squad: Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins (SA only), Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc (SA only), Adam Zampa

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