Marnus Labuschagne backs Usman Khawaja amid poor form and talks of losing opening slot Marnus Labuschagne backed Usman Khawaja amid scrutiny over the opener’s form and fitness, saying the veteran needs no guidance. With Travis Head impressing and Khawaja’s future debated, Labuschagne stressed that team priorities outweigh individual career decisions.

Brisbane:

Australia’s preparations for the upcoming Ashes Test in Brisbane have opened a fresh chapter in the conversation surrounding Usman Khawaja’s place at the top of the order. The veteran opener enters the match under the spotlight, having struggled to build on his early-year high of 232 against Sri Lanka in Galle. That innings remains his only score above fifty across his last 14 visits to the crease, leaving him with 463 runs for 2025 and a cloud of uncertainty over what comes next.

The situation intensified when back spasms disrupted his role during the Perth Test against England. The injury sidelined him from opening in the second innings, prompting Travis Head to walk out in his place. Head’s century in that remarkable Australian comeback has since fuelled speculation that he could permanently shift into the opener’s role. While selectors have kept Khawaja in the squad for Brisbane, the debate over his long-term prospects continues to build.

Marnus Labuschagne, however, offered a calm counterpoint when assessing his teammate’s struggles. He emphasised experience over alarm, making clear that Khawaja has weathered dips in form before.

“I don't think he needs advice, he's 38, he's been around the block a long time. He's an amazing player and the way he's gone about his game, the way he's gone from a No.3, 4 and then opened the batting and the way he's done that, navigated some tricky scenarios. He's just been awesome,” Labuschagne said.

Not up to me on when he finishes: Labuschagne

Away from discussions about technique and form, the broader question of how and when senior players decide their exit has also emerged. Khawaja has previously spoken about aiming for the Ashes as a minimum target for his career goals, and a farewell at the SCG has appeared a natural endpoint. Labuschagne, though, sidestepped the notion that individuals should determine their own finish line.

“I think the most important thing is the team comes first at any stage. Taking nothing away and he's an amazing player, he's been an amazing player, 85 Tests averaging 45 (43.56) for Australia all around the world, the way he's played, he's amazing. But that's not up to me (whether he should decide when he gets to finish) and it's not up to any of us,” Labuschagne said.

Australia and England meet at the Gabba on December 4 for the second Test of the series, with Khawaja’s role and perhaps his future under intense focus.