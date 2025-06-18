Markram, Ngidi among big gainers in latest ICC Test rankings after WTC triumph against Australia Aiden Markram, with a match-winning century in the fourth innings and Kagiso Rabada, with a nine-fer, were the stars for South Africa in their maiden ICC World Test Championship (WTC) triumph. Among the gainers was also the Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who performed with both bat and ball.

London:

South Africa's heroes from their maiden ICC World Test Championship (WTC) triumph deservedly were the big gainers in the latest Test rankings. The centurion, Aiden Markram, who played one of the innings in an ICC final for the ages, scoring 136, secured a seven-spot jump to No 11. Markram, who scored a duck in the first innings, played one of the best knocks, especially when you provide the context of a final, the best bowling attack for the opposition and chasing a stiff target of 282.

Markram found himself one spot above Travis Head, who lost four places in the rankings. Another Australian batter who suffered because of poor outing in the final was Usman Khawaja, who moved down by six places.

Among South African batters, captain Temba Bavuma stayed in sixth spot despite the returns of 36 and 66 in the two innings, while David Bedingham, who stayed unbeaten at the end and took the Proteas over the line, found himself in the 40th spot after a colossal jump of 17 spots. In the top 10, the likes of Rishabh Pant, Saud Shakeel and Daryl Mitchell jumped up a spot or two after the spots vacated by Khawaja and Head.

For Australia, Beau Webster, who scored a quality 72 in the first innings with the bat, found himself in 70th spot with a jump of 13 places. Mitchell Starc, however, was the biggest gainer for the losing finalists after his contribution with both bat and ball. Starc was in the 10th spot in the bowling rankings, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, while also making the top 10 on the all-rounders leaderboard.

Starc, Ngidi among the big risers on bowlers' list

Kagiso Rabada, who took nine wickets for the match and the Australian captain Pat Cummins, despite taking nine and seven wickets each in the match, respectively, held their No. 2 and 3 spots intact with Jasprit Bumrah leading the way. Lungi Ngidi rose up by seven places to joint-37 after triggering a mini-collapse for Australia in the second innings.

All these players will have an opportunity to improve their rankings as both teams get back into the Test-match action next week. While Australia take on the West Indies in a three-match away series, South Africa will travel to Zimbabwe for a couple of Tests, followed by a T20I tri-series, also featuring New Zealand.