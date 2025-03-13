Mark Wood to miss Test series against India, ruled out of action for 4 months England fast bowler Mark Wood got injured during the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. He has sustained a knee injury and will need surgery for the same which will keep him out of action for four months.

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of action for the next four months. He underwent surgery this week and also has a ligament damage to his left knee. He was managing his knee issue for quite some time now before he experienced increased stiffness and discomfort during England's Champions Trophy clash against Afghanistan.

He left the field as well after completing his spell, only to get ruled out of the tournament later. Wood will now work closely with the ECB medical team during his rehabilitation and recovery. This is a huge blow for England as they are scheduled to play a five-match Test series against India starting June 20.

With his comeback, for now, expected by the end of July 2025, Wood is more or less ruled out of the entire series against India unless he pulls up well and get fit for the fifth and final Test match. The 35-year-old is disappointed with yet another injury but is confident that he will be back all guns blazing after regaining full fitness.

"I’m gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year. But I’ve got every confidence that I’ll be back firing on all cylinders now that I’ve been able to sort my knee out. I want to thank the surgeon, the doctors, staff, my England teammates and coaches for their support - and, of course, our fans. I can’t wait to get back and contribute to what is going to be a huge 2025 for us as a team," Wood said as per ECB's official website.