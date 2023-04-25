Mark Wood to miss final stages of IPL 2023 matches for LSG

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mark Wood

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood will be missing the final stages of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League to attend the birth of his child. Wood has missed the last two matches already for LSG this season due to illness. However, majority of England players will be available for the whole season according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. As for Wood, he has been no less than a revelation for LSG picking up 11 wickets in just four matches including a sensational five-wicket haul in their opening game against Delhi Capitals.

Wood and his wife Sarah are expecting their second baby in the last week of May and the pace bowler is expected to fly back home at some point to be present for the child's birth. Moreover, he is unlikely to return to IPL even if LSG qualify for the playoffs. LSG have already included Naveen-ul-Haq in their playing XI in Wood's absence and has done well so far.

As far as England's international schedule is concerned, they are set to play the one-off Test against Ireland starting from June 1. However, ECB is not intending to call any of their IPL players early. The league stage of IPL will conclude on May 21 while the final is set to be played on May 28. The likes of Joe Root and Harry Brook are likely to be involved in the Ireland Test despite being part of the cash-rich league in India while the status of Ben Stokes is still unclear.

The England Test captain had earlier expressed his interest to feature in Ireland Test but has not marked any return date yet. Moreover, he hasn't played in IPL since April 3 for CSK due to a couple of niggles. Even if he gets fit, it remains unlikely if Stokes will get a chance given the performance of their current overseas lot.

