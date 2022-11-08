IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup: Injury scare for England as this pacer suffers fitness issues ahead of semifinals

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mark Wood

The semifinal match between India and England at the T20 World Cup will be played in Adelaide on November 10. Ahead of the crucial knock-out game, the England team has suffered a major setback.

Team's fast bowler Mark Wood is unlikely to be a part of the Playing XI in the semifinal against India. He has suffered an injury while jogging. Because Mark Wood who is capable of throwing the ball at the speed of 150 is a threat for the Indian team.

England's concerns have increased ahead of their T20 World Cup semifinal match against India. According to Sky Sports, the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup in Britain, 32-year-old Wood on Tuesday withdrew from alternative exercises due to body stiffness while jogging.

In the mega event, Wood has scalped nine wickets in four matches played so far. If he fails to recover from the injury, Tymal Mills or Chris Jordan could replace him in the team.

The team is already troubled by the injury of batter Dawid Malan. Malan suffered a groin injury in England's last match during the Super 12 stage. Malan walked off the field on Saturday after suffering an injury and did not return to bat. England won this match by four wickets. Team vice-captain Moeen Ali had said that Malan's injury was serious.

Injuries of England's two key players before the World Cup semifinals are not a good sign for the team. The absence of main bowler Mark Wood in England's bowling unit can make cause trouble in England's bowling attack.

Full Squads:

India -

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik

England -

Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark WoodBench:Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

