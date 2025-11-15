Mark Wood cleared of hamstring injury concern in huge relief for England, on track to feature in Perth Test England received a huge relief in terms of Mark Wood's fitness after the 35-year-old pacer had walked off on the opening day of the warm-up fixture on Thursday, November 13. The countdown has begun for the first Ashes Test against Australia, set to kick off next week.

Perth:

England pacer Mark Wood has been cleared of any hamstring injury concern, in a huge relief for the tourists ahead of the Ashes opener against Australia in Perth next week. Wood suffered from hamstring stiffness on the first day of the warm-up fixture against the England Lions and underwent scans for the same on Friday, November 14. Wood sent down eight overs on his return to competitive cricket and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the scans were precautionary after the pacer felt a bit stiff while running.

"Following precautionary scans on Friday, England fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring," an ECB statement read. Even though the 35-year-old fast bowler is unlikely to feature on Day 3 of the ongoing warm-up fixture against the Lions XI in Lilac Hill, the ECB assured that he will continue to train as scheduled ahead of the first Test in Perth.

"Wood will continue to train as planned in the build-up to the first Test in Perth," the ECB further said in the statement. If fit, Wood is likely to partner with Jofra Archer, one of Brydon Carse or Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson in the first Ashes Test in Perth, set to kick off next week. Given how England lined up, in terms of combination, for the warm-up fixture, there's a huge possibility of the visitors going with an all-pace attack, in addition to skipper Ben Stokes' pace and some spin from Joe Root.

Stokes ended up taking six in the first innings for England, while the former vice-captain Ollie Pope smashed a century at No 3, more or less confirming his spot in the XI for the first Test.

Apart from the bowling combination, England, surprisingly, don't have many decisions to make with respect to their playing XI, and will be hoping to begin the series on a winning note.