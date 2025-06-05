Mark Taylor reflects on Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket Former Australia cricketer Mark Taylor recently came forward and talked about Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket after the star batter had announced that he would be announcing his retirement from the longest format of the game.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to lock horns with England for a five-game Test series. The tour of England will kick off from June 20, with both sides facing off in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. Ahead of the series, it is worth noting that Team India will be without the services of Virat Kohli.

The ace India batter announced his retirement from Test before the England tour, and where many were left shell shocked from the 36-year-old’s decision, former Australia cricketer Mark Taylor took centre stage and talked about Kohli’s decision to hang up his boots in the longest format.

"Last year, I saw a different Virat Kohli [in Australia]. An angry one. And I have never seen an angry Virat Kohli. I have seen a very highly competitive Virat Kohli, and I love that about him. I always saw the gentleman. Last year I saw a different Virat Kohli and I said a month ago that it is time for him to retire. And he did. Because once you get angry, you've got to get out. And I think he realised that. If you start getting angry, you are gone,” Taylor told the LisTNR sports podcast.

Taylor reminisces conversation with Kohli

Furthermore, Mark Taylor talked about a conversation that he had with Virat Kohli. Lauding the ace batter for his respect for Test cricket, he reminisced about an interview he took of Kohli in 2014.

"I was lucky enough to interview him many years ago when he first came out as captain at the Adelaide Oval (2014). We had a half-an-hour time slot. We had this big interview lined up. Cameras everywhere. And about 25 minutes into it, the PA system kicked in around the ground and made a hell of a noise. I had a handful of questions left – three or four – and we had to stop the interview," said Taylor.