Mark Taylor backs for Sam Konstas' return to Australia playing XI after World Test Championship final loss Former Australia skipper Mark Taylor recently came forward and backed for youngster Sam Konstas' inclusion in Australia's top-order ahead of the side's upcoming multi-format series against the West Indies starting from June 25.

New Delhi:

Australia succumbed to a hefty loss against South Africa in the World Test Championship final. Both sides took on each other in the summit clash at the Lord’s Cricket Ground from June 11, with the clash lasting for four days. Throughout the four days, it was South Africa who dominated the Aussies, eventually registering a 5-wicket win to clinch the title.

With the WTC final behind them, Australia will now shift their focus to the upcoming assignments. The Aussies will next take on the West Indies in a multi-format series. Starting from June 25, Australia and the West Indies will lock horns across three Test matches and five T20Is.

Ahead of the series, former Australia skipper Mark Taylor came forward and opined that the side should look to bring youngster Sam Konstas back into the top order for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

"David Warner retired nearly two years ago now and we haven't really found a replacement for him. Although, they really haven't tried that hard either, to be totally honest with you. Travis Head moved up the order [in Sri Lanka], Konstas was left out having debuted at Melbourne with that swashbuckling 60 that he made. I think going to the West Indies, we've got to bring Konstas back in and I think he will play in a more orthodox fashion,” Taylor said on the Wide World of Sports.

Mark Taylor previewed the Ashes as well

Furthermore, Mark Taylor also talked about the much-anticipated Ashes 2025 series between Australia and England. The 60-year-old reflected on how taking on England would be no easy task for the side and even pointed to the recent struggles of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne.

"We've got a problem with Marnus and obviously Uzzy at the top of the order, so we need to sort that out. England will bring a very good quick bowling side, and we've got to get that right,” Taylor said.

Also read: