Mark Chapman smashes 4th international century, NZ post 344 against Pakistan Mark Chapman recorded his 4th international century against Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier. Courtesy of his brilliant knock and half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Muhammad Abbas, New Zealand posted 344 runs against Pakistan in the first innings.

After suffering an embarrassing 4-1 defeat in the T20 series, Pakistan was expected to fight back in the ODIs, but their bowling unit has once again let the team down. The visitors started well as the hosts were reduced to 50/3 but then, Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell took over and changed the complexion of the game. Chapman went on to smash his fourth international century in his career, while Daryl Mitchell made 76.

The duo stitched a partnership of 199 runs as Pakistan bowlers didn’t quite have a plan against them. The Kiwi internationals looked comfortable in the middle and rotated the strike well enough to keep the pressure on the Pakistan bowlers, Mitchell went on to score 132 runs at McLean Park in Napier but his dismissal didn’t shift the momentum in Pakistan’s favour.

Batting at number six, Muhammad Abbas played an outrageous knock of 56 runs off just 26 balls. He finished things well as New Zealand posted 344 runs in the first innings. Wickets fell fast towards the end but the Michael Bracewell-led side won’t be concerned as they have put up a good total on the board in the first ODI.

Meanwhile, Irfan Khan picked up a three-wicket haul for Pakistan. He dismissed both Mitchell and Chapman, or else the score could have been much higher. Senior pacer Haris Rauf clinched two for 38 runs in his 10 overs while Akif Javed also picked up two wickets but for 55 runs.

Pakistan need a strong start with the bat in the second innings to remain in the contest. Under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, they were knocked out of the group stage of the Champions Trophy and the team will now hope to produce a better performance, especially with several of New Zealand’s first-team players absent due to IPL. Notably, special focus will be on Babar Azam who has struggled to find runs lately.