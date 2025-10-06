Marizanne Kapp surpasses Mignon du Preez to create history for South Africa in ODIs Marizanne Kapp became South Africa's most-capped women's ODI player, surpassing Mignon du Preez's 154 matches during the World Cup clash vs New Zealand in Indore. Globally, she ranks 7th, with India’s Mithali Raj topping the list with 232 ODIs.

Indore:

South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has overtaken Mignon du Preez to become the country's most-capped women's ODI player. Du Preez had featured in 154 ODIs, a milestone Kapp surpassed during South Africa’s ongoing ODI World Cup match against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. On the global stage, Kapp now ranks seventh for most appearances in women's ODIs. India’s Mithali Raj leads the all-time list with 232 matches.

Most matches in women's ODIs

Player Matches Mithali Raj 232 Jhulan Goswami 204 Charlotte Edwards 191 Suzie Bates 173 Stafanie Taylor 170 Ellyse Perry 159 Marizanne Kapp 155 Sophie Devine 154 Mignion du Preez 154 Harmanpreet Kaur 154

New Zealand opt to bat first

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa. Explaining the reason behind it, captain Sophie Devine noted that the surface can slow down in the second innings, but expects the wicket to favour the batters throughout. She wants the team to bat well in the middle and put the pressure on South Africa.

“We're going to have a bat first today. I think it's a pretty good surface. I thought even in our last game here, I don't think it changed too much. Maybe slightly slower in the second innings, but I think it's a good cricket wicket, good outfield, so looking forward to putting a big total on the board,” Devine mentioned after the toss.

Meanwhile, New Zealand lost two early wickets in the match. Suzie Bates departed for a golden duck, while Amelia Kerr made 23 runs. The White Ferns were reduced to 43 for two and will be hoping to bounce back to produce a competitive total.

Teams:

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing