Marizanne Kapp breaks South African women's ODI record, powers her side to majestic win against Pakistan South Africa women began their final preparations for the upcoming Cricket World Cup, with a solid win against Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday. The visitors chased down 256 with 10 balls to spare, riding on twin tons by veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits.

Lahore:

South Africa opener Tazmin Brits and veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp slammed magnificent tons as the visitors achieved a statement win in the opening game of the three-match ODI series against Pakistan Women at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, September 16. Chasing 156, the duo stitched an unbeaten record partnership of 216 runs as after losing a couple of early wickets, the Proteas Women didn't give an inch to the hosts, as they began their World Cup preparations in style.

Kapp, who won the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 121 off just 128 balls, scripted history for South Africa, registering the best-ever individual score for the Proteas at No 4 in women's ODIs. Kapp surpassed former skipper Sune Luus' score of 107* against the same opposition back in 2023 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Highest individual score for South Africa in Women's ODIs at No 4

121* (128) - Marizanne Kapp (vs PAK) - Lahore, 2025

107* (129) - Sune Luus (vs PAK) - Karachi, 2023

103* (112) - Johmari Logtenberg (vs PAK) - Pretoria, 2007

102* (150) - Marizanne Kapp (vs PAK) - Cuttack, 2013

102 (117) - Dane van Niekerk (vs SL) - Potchefstroom, 2019

It was as calculated a run-chase in ODIs as it could get, especially since the target wasn't a huge one. Kapp and Brits knew that they had to spend some time in the middle and once the firefighting was done, both started playing their shots. Kapp actually looked like taking the attack to the opposition from the beginning, while Brits was more cautious and picked and chose her areas and bowlers to attack.

Both completed their centuries and even though South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt would have loved to score some runs, she would be happy with the way her team performed. Earlier, Sidra Amin's fifth ODI century helped Pakistan cross the 250-mark but eventually it wasn't enough.