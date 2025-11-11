Marcus Trescothick backs 'Bazball' to thrive in Australian conditions ahead of Ashes England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick believes Australia’s fast, bouncy pitches will suit the team’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ style under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as they prepare for the 2025–26 Ashes, starting November 21 in Perth.

Perth:

England assistant coach and batting legend Marcus Trescothick believes that Australia’s pace-friendly conditions could suit the team’s attacking approach under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. Speaking to reporters in Perth, Trescothick said that the “Bazball” philosophy, which is built on fearless, aggressive batting, is well aligned with the type of pitches England expect to encounter during the upcoming Ashes series.

“Playing on bouncy pitches, where the ball comes onto the bat nicely, is something we always talk about trying to get back at home. It suits our style of play, which we’re happy with. Definitely, the pitches have generally evolved in the last few years in Australia but you still expect them to be quick and bouncy and maybe have a bit more in it for the bowlers compared to years gone by,” Trescothick said.

England’s bold approach under Stokes and McCullum has revolutionised their red-ball cricket, producing a series of memorable wins over the last two years. However, the team’s record in Australia remains a major concern. The Ashes urn has been in Australian hands since 2018, with England failing to win a series Down Under since 2010-11.

England’s dismal record in Down Under

In fact, England have managed just two Test victories out of 30 in Australia this century, including their famous 2010-11 triumph. The 2021-22 Ashes ended in a heavy 4-0 defeat, prompting major changes within the England setup and paving the way for the Stokes-McCullum era.

With the team’s renewed confidence and an attacking mindset, many within English cricket believe the upcoming series could present their best chance in years to challenge Australia on home soil.

The 2025-26 Ashes series begins on November 21 with the first Test in Perth. The second Test, a day-night fixture, will be played at the Gabba from December 4, followed by matches in Adelaide (December 17), Melbourne (Boxing Day Test, December 26), and Sydney (New Year’s Test, January 4).