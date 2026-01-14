Marcus Stoinis shares update on his injury, will he be fit for T20 World Cup 2026? Marcus Stoinis says he expects to be fit for the BBL finals and available for the T20 World Cup after injuring his right thumb in the Melbourne Stars’ win over Adelaide. He was retired hurt following the suggestions and stated to go for scans after the game.

Melbourne:

Marcus Stoinis expects to return in time for the Big Bash League finals and believes the injury he suffered this week will not jeopardise his hopes of featuring at the next T20 World Cup. The Melbourne Stars allrounder injured his right thumb during their convincing win over the Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday but remains confident the issue is minor.

At 36, Stoinis has contributed consistently with both bat and ball, reinforcing his value at the domestic level while keeping himself firmly in the conversation for national selection. Notably, concerns emerged late in the chase when Stoinis was struck on the thumb by a delivery from Jamie Overton. With only two runs required for victory, he chose to retire hurt as a precaution. The Stars completed the chase comfortably, reaching the target with 29 balls remaining.

The sight of Stoinis leaving the field prompted anxiety among supporters, particularly with the veteran viewed as an important leader within the squad as the finals approach. Australian selectors are also monitoring fitness closely, with several players already dealing with physical setbacks ahead of the global tournament. Pat Cummins and Tim David are among those currently attempting to prove their readiness.

After the match, Stoinis addressed the situation while icing his thumb. He explained the decision to step aside was based on caution rather than immediate pain.

“I think I'll probably be getting a scan, but I reckon it's alright. Initially it feels like nothing and after about 10 seconds you feel something, and it's probably just not worth the risk at that stage of the game,” Stoinis said after the match.

Lynn, Short encourages Stoinis to leave the field

Stoinis later revealed he was reluctant to leave the field and needed encouragement from opposition players to do so. But it was fellow international stars Chris Lynn and Matt Short from the Strokes who "talked some sense into me" and suggested he go off with the Stars, only needing two runs to win. "It was the right decision in the end," he said.

Reflecting further on the incident, Stoinis admitted there was a brief moment of concern due to his past injury history.

“It was nothing at the start and then after about 10 seconds your hand starts shaking a bit and you're a bit nervous about it," Stoinis said. "I think it's alright, but not worth pushing it, I guess,” he mentioned.