Marcus Stoinis announces shock retirement from ODIs effective immediately ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

The 35-year-old all-rounder represented Australia in 71 matches in ODIs after making his debut in 2015 against England. Stoinis was picked in Australia's preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy but the two-time champions will have to make multiple changes due to injuries and pullouts.

Feb 06, 2025
Image Source : GETTY Marcus Stoinis will not be part of Australia's ODI side for the Champions Trophy after announcing his retirement

Veteran Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis announced his shock retirement from ODIs, 15 days before the ICC Champions Trophy. Stoinis, who made his debut in the format in 2015 right after Australia's fifth ODI World Cup victory, represented the Men in Green and Gold in 71 matches, scoring 1,495 runs averaging 26.7 and taking 48 wickets, was part of the all-round engine room in the middle order in the recent years alongside Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh.

"Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold," Stoinis said in a statement in Cricket Australia (CA) release.

"Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish," Stoinis added while mentioning that he had communicated his decision to the head coach Andrew McDonald.

"This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support. I’ll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan," Stoinis further said.

 

Australia's squad for ICC Champions Trophy: Pat Cummins (c - unlikely), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood*, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis (retired), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh (ruled out)

