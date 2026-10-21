Marco Jansen stuns Australia, leaves them 69/6 at lunch on Day 4 as South Africa smell comeback

New Delhi:

Marco Jansen ripped through Australia’s batting order with four wickets for 16 runs in his seven overs until Lunch on Day 4. His exceptional spell left the visitors struggling at 69 for six as South Africa seized control of the Test with a relentless pace attack. With that, the Pat Cummins-led side still needs another 157 runs to avoid following on, with Steve Smith providing the main resistance on 26.

Notably, South Africa’s push to level the series gathered momentum despite losing Anrich Nortje to an apparent injury during his fourth over. Jansen and Kagiso Rabada continued to trouble the Australian batters, exploiting movement and maintaining pressure even as the conditions became less favourable for fast bowling.

Australia’s top order collapse

Australia’s collapse began early in the morning session as Jansen dismissed nightwatchman Scott Boland with his opening delivery. He drew an outside edge that wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton collected rather comfortably. Rabada then kept Travis Head under pressure before Jansen trapped the left-hander lbw. The opener then opted for a review, but the decision was confirmed on DRS after the ball was shown to be hitting the top of middle stump.

Australia slipped to 22 for three within the opening half-hour. Marnus Labuschagne briefly counterattacked against Jansen with two drives through mid-off, but Nortje removed him in his first over. The number three batter edged a delivery while attempting a drive as Simon Harmer completed a sharp one-handed catch at gully. Meanwhile, the dismissal extended Labuschagne’s wait for a century to 44 innings.

Two more before Lunch

Smith and Matt Renshaw then attempted to stabilise the innings, but Jansen struck again before lunch. Renshaw, who had been Australia’s leading batter in the first Test, edged a delivery to Harmer at third slip. Two balls later, Alex Carey offered another edge, giving Rickelton his second catch of the innings.

On the other hand, Rabada also came close to dismissing Smith. He survived an edge that fell short of second slip and later missed another attempted shot. Jansen continued to challenge the veteran, striking him on the pad and forcing him into false shots, but Smith remained unbeaten at the interval.

Notably, South Africa’s bowlers had entered the day seeking a series-levelling victory. Their early breakthroughs have put Australia under severe pressure, although Smith’s survival leaves the hosts with a slim route back into the contest.

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