Marco Jansen rips apart India's batting, registers huge milestone as South Africa dominate Guwahati Test Marco Jansen picked up six wickets to go for with his 93 in the first innings as South Africa bowled India out for just 201. South Africa have bossed the second Test in Guwahati against India.

New Delhi:

South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen scalped six wickets as he ripped apart India's batting on Day 3 of the second Test in Guwahati. After hitting 93 with the bat, Jansen picked 6/48 as the Proteas dominated the proceedings in the Guwahati Test.

South Africa bowled India out for just 201 after piling up 489 in the first innings. The Indian batters committed hara-kiri with not much on offer on the pitch. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav had put up a fight with a 72-run stand for the eighth wicket; however, following Sundar's wicket, the Indian team got bowled out pretty quickly.

Jansen picked up six wickets after having scored 93 in the first innings. With this, the all-rounder registered a huge milestone. Jansen has become just the third visiting player to have scored a fifty-plus knock and take a five-wicket haul in a Test in India since 2000. He joins former South Africa all-rounder Nicky Boje and West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder on the list.

Visiting players with 5-fer and 50-plus in India in a Test match since 2000:

Nicky Boje (SA), Bengaluru, 2000

Jason Holder (WI), Hyderabad, 2008

Marco Jansen (SA), Guwahati, 2025

Jansen and Simon Harmer shared nine of the 10 wickets, with Keshav Maharaj taking one. India had got off to a fine start in their reply of 489 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul putting up 65 for the opening wicket. However, things became worse for India when they first lost Rahul, caught at slips and then Jaiswal at short third with Jansen taking a brilliant catch. That triggered a huge collapse as India, from 95/1, lost their way to 105/5 and then 122/7 as the batters gifted their wickets away.

Meanwhile, Sundar and Kuldeep looked to survive and take India close to avoiding a follow-on. The duo joined hands at 122/7 with India 362 runs behind and 163 behind to avoid the follow-on. The two put a strong 72-run stand but India fell quickly once Sundar departed to get bowled out for 201.

Coming to the match, the Proteas came out to bat for a bit in the final session on Day 3 and happily went back unscathed on 26 at the end of the day, with Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram being unbeaten on 13 and 12, respectively. South Africa have a lead of 314 runs with all 10 wickets in their hand.